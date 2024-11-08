 J&K Encounter: 2 Terrorists Gunned Down By Security Forces After Overnight Gunfight In Baramulla's Sopore
Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 11:35 AM IST
article-image

Baramulla: Two terrorists were killed on Friday in an overnight encounter with security forces in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to the Kashmir Zone police, the identity and affiliation of the deceased militants are still being verified and arms, ammunition and other incriminating materials were recovered from the site. The encounter began on Thursday evening in Sopore's Sagipora area following intelligence inputs that indicated the presence of armed militants.

The operation, initially launched as a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO), resumed with renewed firing early on Friday morning as security forces continued their efforts to neutralise the remaining threats. Officials believe that a group of two to three terrorists was trapped during the encounter, with further actions underway to conclude the operation.

2 Village Defence Committee Members Killed In Kishtwar

This incident comes on the heels of a brutal attack that claimed the lives of two members of a Village Defence Committee (VDC) in Kishtwar district on Thursday, sparking widespread condemnation. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his sorrow on social media, strongly condemning the killings and pledging relentless action against terror groups to seek justice for the victims.

Omar Abdullah Condemns Attack

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the attack on VDC members Kuldeep Kumar and Nazeer Ahmed Padder, who were reportedly targeted while tending to their livestock. Abdullah stressed the need for improved security measures to prevent such attacks and offered condolences to the bereaved families.

2 Terrorists Killed In Past 48 Hours

This recent surge in anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir reflects an intensified effort by security forces in response to a string of deadly incidents. Over the last 48 hours, separate encounters led to the elimination of two terrorists, one in Kupwara's Lolab area and another in the Ketsun forests of Bandipora.

October has seen a surge in attacks, including a brutal assault on October 20 in Ganderbal district’s Gagangir area, where terrorists killed seven workers at an infrastructure project camp. Just days later, on October 24, another attack in Gulmarg’s Botapathri area of Baramulla district left three Army soldiers and two civilian porters dead after terrorists targeted an Army vehicle.

The recent violence, which resulted in the deaths of nine civilians and three soldiers, has drawn widespread condemnation from local leaders and heightened security measures throughout the region. As the security grid is fortified, operations to eliminate remaining terror threats are expected to continue, with officials pledging firm action against those responsible for destabilizing peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

