 J&K: Mortal Remains Of 2 Village Defence Guards Killed In Kistwar Terrorist Attack Brought To Their Respective Residences
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJ&K: Mortal Remains Of 2 Village Defence Guards Killed In Kistwar Terrorist Attack Brought To Their Respective Residences

J&K: Mortal Remains Of 2 Village Defence Guards Killed In Kistwar Terrorist Attack Brought To Their Respective Residences

Both the village defence guards were abducted and killed in a recent terror attack in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. Niku, deceased Nazir Ahmad's son said the family could not come to reality with the situation and were grief-stricken.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 12:03 PM IST
article-image
Army Officials At One Of The Residences | ANI

Kishtwar (J&K): The mortal remains of village defence guards Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar were brought to their residences in the Ohli-Kuntwara village.

Both the village defence guards were abducted and killed in a recent terror attack in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. Niku, deceased Nazir Ahmad's son said the family could not come to reality with the situation and were grief-stricken.

Read Also
J&K Encounter: 2 Terrorists Gunned Down By Security Forces After Overnight Gunfight In Baramulla's...
article-image

"We had received news in the evening on the attack made on my father. It is very difficult to comprehend what has happened. We don't know what to do," said Niku.

Ahmad's daughter said that revenge should be taken on her father's death.

FPJ Shorts
'What Is This High School?': UFC Champion Jon Jones' Sharp Response After Being Accused Of 'Ducking' Against Tom Aspinall; Deletes Tweet Quickly
'What Is This High School?': UFC Champion Jon Jones' Sharp Response After Being Accused Of 'Ducking' Against Tom Aspinall; Deletes Tweet Quickly
GATE 2025 Application Correction Window Closes Tomorrow; Edit Applications At gate2025.iitr.ac.in
GATE 2025 Application Correction Window Closes Tomorrow; Edit Applications At gate2025.iitr.ac.in
Delhi: 13-Year-Old Boy Drowns To Death After Falling Into Drain Near Rajendra Park In Nangloi
Delhi: 13-Year-Old Boy Drowns To Death After Falling Into Drain Near Rajendra Park In Nangloi
SSC CHSL Tier II Exam 2024: Exam City Slip OUT; Check Here
SSC CHSL Tier II Exam 2024: Exam City Slip OUT; Check Here

"We had received my father's photo and that is when we realized he was killed. Revenge should be taken on his death. He was the only earning member of the family. We don't know what will happen to the family," the daughter said.

Bodies Of Deceased Recovered By The Police

On Friday, the bodies of both the deceased were recovered by the police in the forested areas of Ohli Kuntwara following an intensive joint search operation by the Jammu Kashmir Police along with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Army.

Read Also
J&K Assembly: Scuffle Breaks Out After Engineer Rashid's Brother Shows Article 370 Banner In House
article-image

J&K CM Omar Abdullah Condemns The Attack

Condemning the killing of two village defence guards in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had said that he is "deeply" saddened and concerned by the attack, Abdullah further said that security forces should ensure that such attacks are stopped "completely."

"Deeply saddened & concerned by the attack that resulted in the deaths of Kuldeep Kumar & Nazeer Ahmed Padder of Kuntwara in Kishtwar, members of the local village defence committee. The terrorists killed two innocent men who had taken their livestock to graze. I condemn this attack unequivocally & send my condolences to the families. At the same time, I expect the security forces to move quickly to plug any gaps in our counter-terror grid & ensure that attacks like this stop completely," Abdullah posted on X.

Read Also
'Kashmir Pakistan Nahi Banega,' Says Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah On Gagangir Terror Attack; Warns...
article-image

J&K LG Manoj Sinha Condemns The Attack

J-K Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha also condemned the heinous terrorist attack and paid homage to the two deceased and reiterated the government's resolve to destroy all terror outfits and avenge the barbaric act.

Taking to social media X, Sinha wrote in a post "No words are strong enough to condemn the heinous terrorist attack on VDG members in Kishtwar. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of brave sons martyred in this cowardly attack. We are firmly resolved to destroy all terror outfits & avenge this barbaric act."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: 13-Year-Old Boy Drowns To Death After Falling Into Drain Near Rajendra Park In Nangloi

Delhi: 13-Year-Old Boy Drowns To Death After Falling Into Drain Near Rajendra Park In Nangloi

'Situation Cannot Be Normalised In A Vacuum,' Says J&K CM Omar Abdullah, Emphasizing Importance Of...

'Situation Cannot Be Normalised In A Vacuum,' Says J&K CM Omar Abdullah, Emphasizing Importance Of...

J&K: Mortal Remains Of 2 Village Defence Guards Killed In Kistwar Terrorist Attack Brought To Their...

J&K: Mortal Remains Of 2 Village Defence Guards Killed In Kistwar Terrorist Attack Brought To Their...

Case Registered After Food Kits With Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi's Images Seized By Election Commission...

Case Registered After Food Kits With Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi's Images Seized By Election Commission...

Election Commission Of India Appoints Archana Patnaik As Chief Electoral Officer For Tamil Nadu

Election Commission Of India Appoints Archana Patnaik As Chief Electoral Officer For Tamil Nadu