J&K: Mortal Remains Of 2 Village Defence Guards Killed In Kistwar Terrorist Attack Brought To Their Respective Residences

Kishtwar (J&K): The mortal remains of village defence guards Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar were brought to their residences in the Ohli-Kuntwara village.

Both the village defence guards were abducted and killed in a recent terror attack in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. Niku, deceased Nazir Ahmad's son said the family could not come to reality with the situation and were grief-stricken.

#WATCH | Kishtwar, J&K: Mortal remains of Village Defence Guard Kuldeep Kumar brought to his residence in Ohli-Kuntwara village



#WATCH | Kishtwar, J&K: Mortal remains of Village Defence Guard Nazir Ahmad brought to his residence in Ohli-Kuntwara village



"We had received news in the evening on the attack made on my father. It is very difficult to comprehend what has happened. We don't know what to do," said Niku.

Ahmad's daughter said that revenge should be taken on her father's death.

"We had received my father's photo and that is when we realized he was killed. Revenge should be taken on his death. He was the only earning member of the family. We don't know what will happen to the family," the daughter said.

Bodies Of Deceased Recovered By The Police

On Friday, the bodies of both the deceased were recovered by the police in the forested areas of Ohli Kuntwara following an intensive joint search operation by the Jammu Kashmir Police along with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Army.

J&K CM Omar Abdullah Condemns The Attack

Condemning the killing of two village defence guards in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had said that he is "deeply" saddened and concerned by the attack, Abdullah further said that security forces should ensure that such attacks are stopped "completely."

"Deeply saddened & concerned by the attack that resulted in the deaths of Kuldeep Kumar & Nazeer Ahmed Padder of Kuntwara in Kishtwar, members of the local village defence committee. The terrorists killed two innocent men who had taken their livestock to graze. I condemn this attack unequivocally & send my condolences to the families. At the same time, I expect the security forces to move quickly to plug any gaps in our counter-terror grid & ensure that attacks like this stop completely," Abdullah posted on X.

J&K LG Manoj Sinha Condemns The Attack

J-K Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha also condemned the heinous terrorist attack and paid homage to the two deceased and reiterated the government's resolve to destroy all terror outfits and avenge the barbaric act.

Taking to social media X, Sinha wrote in a post "No words are strong enough to condemn the heinous terrorist attack on VDG members in Kishtwar. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of brave sons martyred in this cowardly attack. We are firmly resolved to destroy all terror outfits & avenge this barbaric act."

