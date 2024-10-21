 'Kashmir Pakistan Nahi Banega,' Says Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah On Gagangir Terror Attack; Warns Of Severe Consequences If Terrorism Is Not Stopped
'Kashmir Pakistan Nahi Banega,' Says Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah On Gagangir Terror Attack; Warns Of Severe Consequences If Terrorism Is Not Stopped

Reportedly, a doctor and six construction workers were killed when terrorists opened fire at a construction site on Sunday evening in Jammu and Kashmir's Gagangir area. After the incident, security forces cordoned off the area in Gaganger, Sonamarg, and Ganderbal and launched a search operation to neutralise the attackers.

ANIUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
article-image
Former CM Of J&K Farooq Abdullah | ANI

Srinagar: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Monday condemned the terror attack in Gagangir and said that he wants to tell the leadership in Pakistan that if they want good relations with India they need to put an end terror and let people of Jammu and Kashmir live with dignity and succeed.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, the National Conference President Abdullah said, "I want to tell the leadership in Pakistan that if they want good relations with India, they need to put an end to this. Kashmir Pakistan nahi Banega.' Let us live with dignity and succeed... If they couldn't create a Pakistan for 75 years, how would it be possible now?... It is time to end terrorism, otherwise the results will be very severe... How will talks be held if they kill our innocent people?"

J&K Terror Attack: Doctor, 6 Labourers Killed By Terrorists In Ganderbal; 'Those Involved Will Not...
"This attack was very unfortunate... Immigrant poor labourers and a doctor lost their lives. What will the terrorists get from this? Do they think they will be able to create a Pakistan here... We are trying to put this to an end so we can move on from the misery," he said.

NIA Team Heads To The Site Of The Attack

Earlier today, a National Investigation Agency team led by a senior officer headed to Jammu and Kashmir to probe the Gagangir terror attack incident.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

