 J&K Police Rescue 2 Trekkers From Srinagar's Zabarwan Hills Amid Security Operation
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJ&K Police Rescue 2 Trekkers From Srinagar's Zabarwan Hills Amid Security Operation

J&K Police Rescue 2 Trekkers From Srinagar's Zabarwan Hills Amid Security Operation

“The trekkers, Tariq Ahmad Mir and Mufti Ziyan, employees at a renowned missionary school in Srinagar, found themselves in the midst of a security operation after security forces received intelligence input about suspicious individuals carrying bags and sticks in the area," police said.

IANSUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 01:28 PM IST
article-image
Trekking Shoes | IANS

Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir Police said on Monday that it has rescued two trekkers from Zabarwan Hills here, thereby avoiding a potentially dangerous situation.

Statement Of The Police

The police said in a statement, “A potentially disastrous situation was avoided on Sunday thanks to the prompt action of the police, who rescued two trekkers from Srinagar in the Zabarwan hills."

“The trekkers, Tariq Ahmad Mir and Mufti Ziyan, employees at a renowned missionary school in Srinagar, found themselves in the midst of a security operation after security forces received intelligence input about suspicious individuals carrying bags and sticks in the area.

FPJ Shorts
Anupamaa Fame Sagar Parekh To Make Comeback On Television With Shagun Pandey Starrer Mera Balam Thanedaar, To Essay THIS Role
Anupamaa Fame Sagar Parekh To Make Comeback On Television With Shagun Pandey Starrer Mera Balam Thanedaar, To Essay THIS Role
Viral Video: Grandson Adorably Surprises Grandma Who Went To Dine Alone At Restaurant On Late Husband's Birthday
Viral Video: Grandson Adorably Surprises Grandma Who Went To Dine Alone At Restaurant On Late Husband's Birthday
Calcutta HC Refuses To Hear Sandip Ghosh's Bail Plea Un R.G. Kar Medical College Financial Irregularities Case, Says Approach Lower Court For It
Calcutta HC Refuses To Hear Sandip Ghosh's Bail Plea Un R.G. Kar Medical College Financial Irregularities Case, Says Approach Lower Court For It
Rosmerta Digital Services IPO: Automotive Parts Seller's ₹206 Crore Public Issue To Open For Subscription On November 18
Rosmerta Digital Services IPO: Automotive Parts Seller's ₹206 Crore Public Issue To Open For Subscription On November 18
Read Also
J&K: Search Operation Underway In Kishtwar's Saranwan Area Following Encounter That Claimed Life Of...
article-image

“The police had cordoned off the area and fired warning shots, but there was no response. Fortunately, one of the trekkers dialed 100, alerting the police control room, which swiftly informed senior officers.

“SSP Srinagar rushed to the scene, halting the security operation, and the trekkers were safely escorted out from behind the rocks and taken to the police station for investigation.

“After verifying their credentials, the trekkers were released and handed over to their families. To prevent similar incidents, the police have urged trekkers to inform the concerned police station before venturing into areas where security operations are underway,” the statement said.

Read Also
J&K: Mortal Remains Of 2 Village Defence Guards Killed In Kistwar Terrorist Attack Brought To Their...
article-image

It must be mentioned that these trekkers were rescued from the general area of cordon and search started by the security forces after an initial exchange of fire between the security forces and the terrorists in the Ishbar area of Srinagar district on Sunday.

The search operation continued for the whole day on Sunday and was called off in the evening.

About The Second Gunfight

In the second gunfight on Sunday between the security forces and the terrorists in the Kishtwar district of the Jammu division, one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Para commando force was killed and three other soldiers injured in the Keshwan forest area.

A massive search operation started after the abduction and killing of two village defence guards (VDGs) by the terrorists has entered the fifth day on Monday.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 11, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 11, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Calcutta HC Refuses To Hear Sandip Ghosh's Bail Plea Un R.G. Kar Medical College Financial...

Calcutta HC Refuses To Hear Sandip Ghosh's Bail Plea Un R.G. Kar Medical College Financial...

Kerala Lottery Result: November 11, 2024 - Win Win W-795 Results Live! Monday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Kerala Lottery Result: November 11, 2024 - Win Win W-795 Results Live! Monday's Draw Reveals Winners...

SC Denies Bail To Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna In Rape Case

SC Denies Bail To Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna In Rape Case

'Cut Her Hair Stuck In Tyre': Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Saves Woman Trapped Under Lorry In...

'Cut Her Hair Stuck In Tyre': Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Saves Woman Trapped Under Lorry In...