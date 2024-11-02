J&K: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces & Terrorists In Srinagar's Khanyar; Visuals Surface

Visuals from Srinagar's Khanyar area where an encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out earlier today. | PTI

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Srinagar's Khanyar area of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

"A cordon and search operation in the Khanyar area of district Srinagar has resulted in an exchange of fire. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.

A cordon & search operation in Khanyar area of district Srinagar has resulted in an exchange of fire. Police & security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) November 2, 2024

VIDEO | Jammu and Kashmir: Visuals from Srinagar's Khanyar area where an encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out earlier today.



The Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Khanyar area of the city on Saturday morning following inputs… pic.twitter.com/xSkY7zryUh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 2, 2024

#WATCH | J&K: Heavy firing in the Khanyar area of Srinagar as security forces conducted cordon and search operations. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/X5MkP2ZBMJ — DD India (@DDIndialive) November 2, 2024

Further details are awaited.

Earlier the officials said that, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Friday.

In a post on X, the Indian Army on Saturday said that terrorists opened fire on security personnel and escaped into the jungle.

Tweet Of Chinar Corps, Indian Army

"On 01 November 2024 late evening, suspicious movement was spotted, in gen area Panar of Bandipora, by alert troops. On being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire and escaped into the jungle. Search Operation underway," Chinar Corps, Indian Army posted on X.

OP PANAR, #Bandipora



On 01 Nov 2024 late evening, suspicious movement was spotted, in gen area Panar of Bandipora, by alert troops. On being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire and escaped into the jungle.



Search Operation underway. #Kashmir@adgpi… pic.twitter.com/vDWuZbkQgj — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) November 2, 2024

Earlier on October 29, the security forces neutralised three terrorists in a high-stakes encounter in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, following an attack on an Army convoy.

On October 20, a doctor and six construction workers were killed when terrorists attacked a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in the Ganderbal district.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)