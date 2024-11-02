 J&K: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces & Terrorists In Srinagar's Khanyar; Visuals Surface
"A cordon and search operation in the Khanyar area of district Srinagar has resulted in an exchange of fire. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 12:08 PM IST
article-image
Visuals from Srinagar's Khanyar area where an encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out earlier today. | PTI

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Srinagar's Khanyar area of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier the officials said that, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Friday.

In a post on X, the Indian Army on Saturday said that terrorists opened fire on security personnel and escaped into the jungle.

Tweet Of Chinar Corps, Indian Army

"On 01 November 2024 late evening, suspicious movement was spotted, in gen area Panar of Bandipora, by alert troops. On being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire and escaped into the jungle. Search Operation underway," Chinar Corps, Indian Army posted on X.

Earlier on October 29, the security forces neutralised three terrorists in a high-stakes encounter in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, following an attack on an Army convoy.

On October 20, a doctor and six construction workers were killed when terrorists attacked a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in the Ganderbal district.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

