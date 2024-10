People light up Diyas at the historic Ghanta Ghar Lal Chowk to celebrate the Diwali festival, in Srinagar on Thursday, October 31 | X | Umar Ganie @UmarGanie1

Heartwarming videos surfaced showing people lighting up diyas at Srinagar's historic Ghanta Ghar of Lal Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday (October 31) to celebrate Diwali, the festival of light.

Organised by Paschimamnaya Sharada Peetham, the celebration witnessed the participation of both locals and tourists in large numbers.