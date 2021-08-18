J&K DGP orders immediate action against policeman for assaulting journalists covering Muharram procession in Srinagar

Advertisement

A day after journalists were lathi-charged by police while discharging professional duties in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, DGP Dilbag Singh on Wednesday ordered immediate action against the police officer for "undesirable behaviour."

The official Twitter handle of Jammu & Kashmir Police informed, "DGP J&K Sh Dilbag Singh takes serious view of undesirable behaviour with some media men in Srinagar yesterday. SSP Srinagar directed to take immediate action against the erring police officer."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On Tuesday, several journalists in Jammu & Kashmir accused Srinagar police of beating them unreasonably.

The journalists were reporting on the Muharram processions at Jehangir Chowk, Srinagar, on Tuesday afternoon when police from, Shergarhi Police Station led by SHO Aftab Ahmad started beating them up.

Allegedly, an argument broke out between journalists and the police when the former were covering the procession. The police allegedly abused the reporters, and when they complained, the police officer resorted to violence.

Sajad Hameed, a photojournalist with the Free Press Journal, was one of the reporters at the receiving end of the violence. A day after, Hameed complains of severe pain in his left arm and leg due to the thrashing.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, several journalists took to Twitter to share visuals from the incident and complained of brutality by police. Many J&K politicians came out in support of the journalists as well.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 12:20 PM IST