 J&K: CRPF Jawan Killed After Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Terrorists In Udhampur
"During area domination patrol at Cheel, Dudu, an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and joint parties of J-K Police and CRPF," Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Monday, August 19, 2024, 06:05 PM IST
Udhampur, August 19: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces on Monday in Dudu village of the Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said. A CRPF official suffered bullet injuries during the encounter and succumbed to the injuries.

"During area domination patrol at Cheel, Dudu, an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and joint parties of J-K Police and CRPF," Jammu and Kashmir Police said. "In the encounter, one Inspector of CRPF suffered bullet injuries and succumbed to the injuries. Operation continues," Police added.

Further details are underway. Notably, Jammu and Kashmir is going to witness the elections after a gap of 10 years, as the last assembly election was held in 2014.

The polling in the UT will be held in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1, as per the Election Commission of India. The counting of the votes will take place on October 4. There are a total of 90 assembly constituencies, of which 74 are general, nine are ST, and seven are SC. Earlier on August 14, one terrorist was killed by security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Doda district.

"One terrorist has been neutralised in the ongoing operation. One AK 47 has been recovered in addition to the M4 rifle. Intermittent exchange of firing continues as the operations are ongoing," White Knight Corps said.

article-image

Additional Director General of Police Anand Jain visited Doda as the Indian Army and J-K Police continued their search operation in the area. An Indian Army captain also lost his life while leading a search operation during the encounter.

