 J&K Encounter: Army Captain Killed, Civilian Injured In Doda Firing; Search For 4 Terrorists Underway
During the encounter, security forces recovered a United States-made M4 assault rifle along with three rucksacks containing assorted equipment. The Army had been reportedly tipped off about the terrorists' hideout on Tuesday evening, leading to a brief exchange of fire that night. The operation resumed in full force the following morning as security personnel closed in on the militants.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 12:56 PM IST
J&K Encounter: Army Captain Killed, Civilian Injured In Doda Firing; Search For 4 Terrorists Underway | X

An Army officer was killed in action during an encounter with a group of terrorists in the Assar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday. The confrontation, which also left a civilian injured, involved four terrorists, one of whom was reportedly wounded. Security forces have since launched an operation to capture the remaining terrorists.

During the encounter, security forces recovered a United States-made M4 assault rifle along with three rucksacks containing assorted equipment. According to a report by NDTV, the Army had been tipped off about the terrorists' hideout on Tuesday evening, leading to a brief exchange of fire that night. The operation resumed in full force the following morning as security personnel closed in on the militants.

Encounter A Day Before Independence Day

This terror incident occurs just a day before India's Independence Day celebrations, intensifying concerns over security in the region. The timing of the attack, coupled with recent increases in terror activities in Jammu, has prompted high-level discussions among India's top security officials.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh convened an urgent meeting to address the rising terror-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir today. The meeting, held at South Block, included key figures such as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, and Director General of Military Operations Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma.

Rise In Terror Attack In J&K

In recent months, Jammu has witnessed an alarming increase in terror activities, including an attack on an army convoy in Kathua and other skirmishes in Doda and Udhampur. The rising frequency of these incidents has raised concerns about the region's stability.

In July, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Lok Sabha that 28 people, including civilians and security personnel, had been killed in 11 terror-related incidents and 24 counter-terror operations up to July 21 this year.

