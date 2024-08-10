 J&K Police Release Sketches Of 4 Terrorists Last Seen In Kathua; ₹20 Lakh Reward Announced
Kathua district witnessed a deadly ambush by terrorists on an army patrol in the remote forest belt of Machedi on July 8, resulting in the killing of five soldiers including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO).

PTIUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 01:47 PM IST
article-image

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday released sketches of four terrorists who were seen in 'dhoks' (mud-houses) in the higher reaches of Kathua district and announced a cash reward of Rs 20 lakhs for credible information on them.

Despite a massive search operation, terrorists affiliated with Kashmir Tigers, a shadow group of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit, who have recently infiltrated into the country remain untraced.

article-image

J&K Police Releases Sketches Of 4 Terrorists

In a post on X, J-K Police released sketches of four terrorists who were last seen in 'dhoks' of Malhar, Bani and Seojdhar forests in the upper reaches of the district.

"A reward of 5 lakhs on each terrorist for an actionable information. Anyone with credible information of terrorists will also be suitably rewarded," Kathua police said in its post.

The ambush in Kathua was followed by another attack by a separate group of terrorists in Desa forest in Doda district on July 15, resulting in the killing of four army personnel including a captain.

Police in Doda district had also released the sketches and cash reward of Rs 5 lakh each on four terrorists involved in the attack as efforts are continuing to hunt them down.

Earlier on June 9, nine passengers, including seven pilgrims returning from Shiv Khori temple, were killed by terrorists in Reasi district. The terrorists involved in the attack are also at large and are on the run despite a cash reward on their heads.

