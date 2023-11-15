 J&K: At Least 20 Killed, Several Injured As Bus Plunges Into Chenab River Gorge In Doda; Disturbing Visuals Surface
Senior police officials rushed to the spot immediately and are currently investigating the cause of the accident.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 01:46 PM IST
J&K: At least 20 people were killed and several others were injured after a bus carrying passengers plunged into a gorge on the Chenab river on Wednesday. The tragic accident took place in Jammu's Doda. Senior police officials rushed to the spot immediately and are currently investigating the cause of the accident.

Disturbing visuals of the crash have surfaced on the internet. Videos showing bodies of passengers lying on the road show the intensity of the deadly crash.

Trigger Warning: Visuals can be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.

