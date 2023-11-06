Rajasthan Bus Accident: 4 Killed, Over 30 Injured After Driver Loses Control & Vehicle Falls On Railway Track In Dausa; Visuals Surface

Bus Accident in Rajasthan's Dausa district | ANI

Rajasthan: At least four people were killed and over 30 injured after a bus in Rajasthan's Dausa fell on the railway track on Monday (November 6) at 2.15 am. It is suspected that the driver lost control of the bus as he fell asleep while driving. However, official word on the cause of the accident is awaited and an investigation is underway to find what exactly led to the bus losing control.

Bus was on its way from Haridwar to Udaipur

The bus was on its way to Udaipur and had left from Haridwar on Sunday (November 5) evening.

Vehicle fell on the railway track after dashing into steel railing

Such was the impact of the bus ramming into the steel railing that it broke through the railing and fell on the railway track.

The area was filled with cries and agony of the passengers as they called out for help when the vehicle fell onto the tracks.

Police, administration reach spot

The police and administration reached the spot after learning about the accident. The DM along with senior officials visited the spot and instructed for rescue operations to be carried on.

Injured admitted to hospital

The injured were taken to the hospital after the accident. 28 people were brought to the hospital, of which four people had passed away. "The doctors are treating the injured. The SDM has been sent to the spot to investigate the incident," said Rajkumar Kaswa, ADM Dausa, Rajasthan.

Watch: Bus falls On railway track in Dausa; Video Surfaces.

#WATCH Rajasthan: Four people died, and several injured after a bus lost its control and fell on the railway track near Dausa Collectorate Circle. All the injured have been taken to the hospital. (05/11) pic.twitter.com/Xge5qLT9My — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2023

#WATCH | After the accident, 28 people were brought to the hospital, of which 4 are deceased. Doctors are treating the injured. SDM has been sent to the spot to investigate the incident: Rajkumar Kaswa, ADM Dausa, Rajasthan (05.11) pic.twitter.com/D5P5eqCCuF — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2023

