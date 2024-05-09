UP: Amid Depression Due To Financial Crisis, Video Journalist Dies By Consuming Poison At Home In Greater Noida

Umakant Rahi

A senior video editor of a news channel who was struggling due to financial burden and said to have been in depression for the past 5-6 months decided to end his life by consuming poison at his home in UP’s Greater Noida on Wednesday night.

Gautam Budh Nagar police spokesperson in a statement said that the 40-year-old video editor, Umakant Rahi, was admitted to a hospital after he consumed poison and died during the treatment on Wednesday.

Rahi used to work as a video editor in ABP News in Sector 16-A in Noida and was mentally disturbed.

Police investigation revealed that the journalist was under a financial burden and paying many EMIs, including one for a home loan. The police have taken the body into their custody and sent it for post-mortem.

Read Also Female TV Journalist Pooja Shali Falls Victim To Viral Deepfake Video Promoting Trading App; Watch

Rahi was originally a resident of the village Gudhari police station in Hasanpur district, Aurangabad, Bihar. He was living in the Kanha Residency of the Bisrakh police station area.