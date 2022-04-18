Jammu & Kashmir: 1 RPF personnel killed, another injured in terrorist attack in Pulwama

One railway police official was been killed while one other was injured in a terrorist attack in the Kakpora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday evening, Jammu and Kashmir Police informed, ANI reported.

"#Terrorists fired upon RPF personnel at Kakapora, #Pulwama. In this #terror incident, 02 RPF personnel sustained bullet injuries and were evacuated to hospital, where 01 RPF personnel succumbed and attained #martyrdom. The area was cordoned off. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted today.

One Railway Protection Force personnel, HC Surinder Kumar, was martyred and another, ASI Devraj Kumar was injured in a gruesome terror attack outside Kakapora railway station in Pulwama, a case has been registered into the matter, ANI reported.

A search for unknown assailants is underway while the whole area has been cordoned off.

Over the past few weeks, the militant activities in the region have increased with security forces and police personnel and even the civilians getting shot or blown. This was the ninth such attack this month.

Last week, in another act of terrorism, a BJP sarpanch was shot dead by unknown terrorists in Baramulla on Friday (April 15) evening. The incident reportedly took place in Goshbugh area of Pattan where terrorists opened fire at Sarpanch Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo.

Meanwhile, four LeT terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday (April 14).

(with ANI inputs)

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 09:05 PM IST