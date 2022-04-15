Jammu and Kashmir: BJP Sarpanch shot dead by terrorists in Baramulla

In another act of terrorism, a sarpanch was shot dead by unknown terrorists in Baramulla on Friday evening, Jammu and Kashmir Police informed.

The incident reportedly took place in Goshbugh area of Pattan where terrorists opened fire at Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo, an Independent sarpanch.

The victim was instantly shifted to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. Police have cordoned off the area and a search operation is underway to nab the terrorist involved in the killing, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir BJP condemned the killing of sarpanch by terrorists calling it a gruesome act.

"We strongly denounce the barbaric killing of Sarpanch Manzoor Ahmed Bangroo of Goshubugh, Pattan by terrorists. It is a gruesome act. Terrorists have no religion and mercy even during the fasting month of Ramadan," said JK BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur.

Further condemning the killing, J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said, "I strongly condemn the terror attack on Sarpanch, Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo. Perpetrators of this despicable act shall be punished. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief."

Jammu and Kashmir's People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter to condemn the killing and expressed grief to the family of sarpanch calling the act a targeted killing.

"Deeply saddened to know about today’s targeted killing. Condolences to the family. There seems to be no end in sight to the bloodbath in Kashmir. Yet nothing seems to move GOI enough to change its approach towards J&K," Mufti said.

"Deeply pained by the news of killing of a Sarpanch Manzoor Ah Bangroo in Pattan. Even after multiple security assesments,bundling them in secure accomodations in Srinagar, why do sarpanches still continue to be killed," PDP wrote on its Twitter handle.

Notably, last month, Sarpanch Sameer Ahmad Bhat was shot at by terrorists in the Khonmoh area in the outskirts of Srinagar. Bhat succumbed to injuries later.

(with ANI inputs)

