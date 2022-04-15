6 of family killed in a road accident in Rajasthan

Six members of a family were killed in a road mishap in Rajasthan on Thursday night.

The accident took place near Bilara block on Jaipur-Jodhpur national highway when a jeep carrying nine people rammed into a truck. Three people were killed on the spot, while three others succumbed during their treatment at Bilara hospital. The injured have been shifted to Jodhpur.

According to the police, the family of Vijay Singh, who hailed from Churu, was on the way to a temple near Barmer. At night, their jeep rammed into a truck. The jeep got stuck in the truck and three of them were killed on the spot. After reaching the spot, police rushed the injured to the hospital and three of them succumbed during treatment.

The deceased were identified as Chain Singh (19), Udaipratap Singh (20), Manju Kanwar (40), Praveen Singh, Darpan Kanwar (6) and Madhu Kanwar (19). The people who were injured are identified as Sanju Kanwar, Vijay Singh and Pawan Singh.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 01:54 PM IST