Jharkhand: Section 144 imposed in Jamshedpur after clash between 2 groups, internet suspended

Jamshedpur: A clash took place between two parties in the Shastri Nagar area of Kadma Police station area in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, following which Section 144 was imposed and Internet services were suspended.

Around 60 people were detained in the incident that occurred on Sunday night.

Meat tied with religious flag

According to reports, a religious flag was tied to the pole of a street light near a temple in the area on the occasion of Ram Navami. On Saturday, some miscreants hung meat piece on the same rope which was used for the flag.

Some members of the Hindu community held a protest in the matter on Saturday and demanded police to take action against the accused within 24 hours.

Sources said that a meeting of the temple committee was being held at around 6 p.m. on Sunday to discuss the incident, when at least 100 people, most of whom had their faces covered, reached the spot and started pelting stones on the committee members.

Following this, there was heavy stone pelting from both sides and half a dozen small shops and two-wheelers were set on fire.

The police had to fire in air to pacify the aggressors. Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel fired six rounds of tear gas shells at the miscreants to disperse them.

Currently, the situation is tense but under control.