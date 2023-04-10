'Bengal Ram Navami Riots were pre-planned, orchestrated and instigated': Interim report of fact-finding team

As per the interim report of the Fact-Finding Committee headed by Justice L Narsimha Reddy (Retd) on the 'violation of Human Rights during riots on the occasion of Ram Navami in West Bengal,' the riots were pre-planned, orchestrated and instigated.
'Fact-finding' team was stopped near Konnagar
Retired Patna High Court Justice L Narasimha Reddy on Sunday said that his team was stopped by the police from visiting the violence-hit Hooghly district.
"They (police) are saying that CrPC section 144 has been imposed but nothing is here. They are scared because they will be exposed," he stated.
The 'fact-finding' team was stopped near Konnagar when the team was on their way to Serampore and Rishra as prohibitory orders were still imposed in the area, a police officer told PTI.
"We cannot allow people to visit these areas as prohibitory orders are still in place," he said.
