 'Bengal Ram Navami Riots were pre-planned, orchestrated and instigated': Interim report of fact-finding team
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 01:01 PM IST
As per the interim report of the Fact-Finding Committee headed by Justice L Narsimha Reddy (Retd) on the 'violation of Human Rights during riots on the occasion of Ram Navami in West Bengal,' the riots were pre-planned, orchestrated and instigated.

'Fact-finding' team was stopped near Konnagar 

Retired Patna High Court Justice L Narasimha Reddy on Sunday said that his team was stopped by the police from visiting the violence-hit Hooghly district.

"They (police) are saying that CrPC section 144 has been imposed but nothing is here. They are scared because they will be exposed," he stated.

The 'fact-finding' team was stopped near Konnagar when the team was on their way to Serampore and Rishra as prohibitory orders were still imposed in the area, a police officer told PTI.

"We cannot allow people to visit these areas as prohibitory orders are still in place," he said.

