Jharkhand police initiates against Sudarshan News' Suresh Chavhanke after CM Hemant Soren's assurance

Jharkhand police on Tuesday initiated a probe into a video of Sudarshan News' Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke, in which he is the seen urging people to "economically boycott the rioters".
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had on Monday taken cognisance of a tweet, requesting him to "arrest such antisocial elements and communal rioters" and "take strict action".
Quote tweeting the Twitter user, Soren said that there would be zero tolerance for anyone who attempts to disrupt communal harmony and brotherhood in Jharkhand. He wrote, "The Govt has taken cognisance of the event & this particular 'speech'. .@JharkhandPolice is investigating the matter & appropriate action as deemed fit will be taken soon There will be 'Zero Tolerance' for anyone who attempts to disrupt communal harmony & brotherhood in Jharkhand."
A CMO official said Soren asked police to initiate a probe after Suresh Chavhanke's video went viral on the microbloging site.
Earlier on Monday, Chavhanke posted a video on Twitter, in which he, along with a few others are seen taking an oath of economically boycotting the "rioters".
Chavhanke, in his tweet, said that the mayor, former ministers, businessmen and industrialists took the oath. He wrote, "Many dignitaries along with the mayor, former ministers, MLAs, businessmen and industrialists took the oath of economically boycotting the rioters."
Chavhanke added that the event took place at Ranchi's Chanakya Hotel and asked others to take the oath and send him the video.
Shortly after the video went viral, #ArrestSureshChavhanke trended on Twitter, following which Soren said appropriate action would be taken after investigation.
