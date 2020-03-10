Jharkhand police initiates against Sudarshan News' Suresh Chavhanke after CM Hemant Soren's assurance

Jharkhand police on Tuesday initiated a probe into a video of Sudarshan News' Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke, in which he is the seen urging people to "economically boycott the rioters".

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had on Monday taken cognisance of a tweet, requesting him to "arrest such antisocial elements and communal rioters" and "take strict action".

Quote tweeting the Twitter user, Soren said that there would be zero tolerance for anyone who attempts to disrupt communal harmony and brotherhood in Jharkhand. He wrote, "The Govt has taken cognisance of the event & this particular 'speech'. .@JharkhandPolice is investigating the matter & appropriate action as deemed fit will be taken soon There will be 'Zero Tolerance' for anyone who attempts to disrupt communal harmony & brotherhood in Jharkhand."