 Jharkhand News: Son Accused Of Killing Septuagenarian Mother With Sharp Weapon In East Singhbhum
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJharkhand News: Son Accused Of Killing Septuagenarian Mother With Sharp Weapon In East Singhbhum

Jharkhand News: Son Accused Of Killing Septuagenarian Mother With Sharp Weapon In East Singhbhum

Seventy-year-old Vinita Bhagat was at home in Upar Tola area about 25 km from here when her son Srinath Bhagat(40) rushed in and attacked her with a sharp weapon without provocation on Sunday night, Officer-in-Charge of Kowali police station Dhananjay Kumar Paswan said.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 04:05 PM IST
article-image
Representation Image |

Jamshedpur: A man allegedly hacked his septuagenarian mother to death in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, a police officer said.

Seventy-year-old Vinita Bhagat was at home in Upar Tola area about 25 km from here when her son Srinath Bhagat(40) rushed in and attacked her with a sharp weapon without provocation on Sunday night, Officer-in-Charge of Kowali police station Dhananjay Kumar Paswan said.

On being informed, a police team rushed to the spot and shifted her to MGM Hospital, Jamshedpur, he said.

Vinita was referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS), Ranchi following preliminary treatment.

FPJ Shorts
Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized
Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's Hassan
Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's Hassan
Mumbai Metro One Secures Arbitration Victory, Plans To Use ₹1,169 Crore Award To Reduce Debt
Mumbai Metro One Secures Arbitration Victory, Plans To Use ₹1,169 Crore Award To Reduce Debt
Read Also
'Cruel & Dumb': Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out At Sonam Raghuvanshi Over 'Cold-Blooded' Murder Of Husband...
article-image

The old woman succumbed to her injuries in the course of treatment at RIMS on Monday evening, the police officer said.

Srinath has been arrested after a case was registered on the statement of his father, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized

Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized

Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's...

Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's...

Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments

Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments

'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds...

'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds...

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals