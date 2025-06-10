Jharkhand News: Son Accused Of Killing Septuagenarian Mother With Sharp Weapon In East Singhbhum

Representation Image |

Jamshedpur: A man allegedly hacked his septuagenarian mother to death in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, a police officer said.

Seventy-year-old Vinita Bhagat was at home in Upar Tola area about 25 km from here when her son Srinath Bhagat(40) rushed in and attacked her with a sharp weapon without provocation on Sunday night, Officer-in-Charge of Kowali police station Dhananjay Kumar Paswan said.

On being informed, a police team rushed to the spot and shifted her to MGM Hospital, Jamshedpur, he said.

Vinita was referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS), Ranchi following preliminary treatment.

The old woman succumbed to her injuries in the course of treatment at RIMS on Monday evening, the police officer said.

Srinath has been arrested after a case was registered on the statement of his father, he added.

