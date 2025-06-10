'Cruel & Dumb': Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out At Sonam Raghuvanshi Over 'Cold-Blooded' Murder Of Husband Raja During Honeymoon

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut reacted to the brutal murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, who was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a gorge near the Wei Sawdong waterfalls in Meghalaya on June 2 during his honeymoon. She also called Raja's wife Sonam Raghuvanshi 'dumb'. For those unversed, Sonam is the prime accused in Raja's murder case.

Taking to her Instagram story on Monday (June 9), hours after Sonam reportedly surrendered to Uttar Pradesh Police, Kangana lashed out at her and said she is unable to wrap her head around the 'cold-blooded' murder.

"How absurd is this !! Woman can't say no to marriage because she is scared of her own parents but she can plan a cold blooded murder with supari killers. This has been on my mind since morning but not able to wrap my head around it !!! Uuffff getting a headache now!! She couldn't even divorce or run away with her lover. How cruel, heinous and above all absurd and dumb."

The Queen actress further asked her followers to stay away from 'dumb' people. "Dumb people should never be taken lightly they are the biggest threat to any society... we often laugh at them and think they are harmless but it's not true, intelligent people may damage others for their own good but remember a dumb person has no idea what they are doing !!! Be aware very aware of dumbness around you (sic)," Kangana added.

Raja Raghuvanshi's murder case

24-year-old Indore resident Sonam Raghuvanshi has been accused of orchestrating the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. She reportedly took the help of her lover to plan the murder.

On June 9, she surrendered to the Uttar Pradesh Police in Ghazipur, authorities confirmed. That same day, another accused was apprehended from Lalitpur district.

According to police, Sonam allegedly hired three men to execute the murder. She was produced before a local court in Ghazipur on Monday night for transit remand. A Meghalaya Police team, which arrived in the city later that evening, is expected to take her into custody.

With Sonam's surrender, the total number of arrests in the case has risen to five.

Raja and Sonam were reported missing on May 23 while vacationing in Sohra, in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district.