Chum Darang Defends Northeastern States Amid Hate Over Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder In Meghalaya: 'Sidha Logon Pe Ungli Uthana...'

Actress and Bigg Boss 18 fame Chum Darang reacted to the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya and defended the Northeast region of India after the tragic developments in the case sparked a wave of online hate.

Raja, whose mysterious disappearance recently made national headlines, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a gorge near the Weisawdong waterfalls on June 2 during his honeymoon. While initial reactions online were filled with concern for his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, the narrative took a shocking turn when she was allegedly found to be involved in the brutal murder.

On Tuesday (June 10), Chum called out the knee-jerk reactions and prejudices faced by people from Northeast region as soon after details of the case emerged, as netizens targetted locals of the region where the incident unfolded.

Taking to her Instagram story, Chum wrote, "This Raja Raghuvanshi case had me shook beyond words. I am sure everyone was worried for the 'wife' after the news of Raja being found. But never did I think she would be behind all this. Breaks my heart."

She added, "Also, I saw a lot of people were blaming the locals, the state, the region, to find out what? I am not saying NE states mein crime hota nehi hai but sidha logon pe ungli uthana acchi baat nehi hai. My condolences."

Chum, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, has always been vocal about representation and respect for the Northeast.

Everything about Raja Raghuvanshi's murder case

Indore-based Sonam (24) has been accused of plotting her husband Raja's murder during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. On June 9, she surrendered to the Uttar Pradesh Police in Ghazipur, officials confirmed. On the same day, another accused was arrested from Lalitpur district.

Sonam is alleged to have hired three men to carry out the killing of Raja. She was presented before a local court in Ghazipur on Monday night for transit remand proceedings. A team from the Meghalaya Police, which arrived in the city that evening, is expected to take her into custody soon.

So far, five people have been arrested in connection with the case.

Raja and Sonam had gone missing on May 23 while on vacation in Sohra, located in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district.