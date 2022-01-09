Jharkhand: Naxals set 27 vehicles on fire, Gumla police launch search operation

Jharkhand: A group of Naxals set around twenty-seven vehicles on fire in Jharkhand's Gumla district on January 7, the police informed.

According to the police, the operation has been initiated. "A group of Naxals set around 27 vehicles on fire in Ghumla district yesterday evening. Many vehicles have burnt completely," Gumla Police said.

An extensive search operation has been launched, the police said.

Earlier, former Jharkhand BJP MLA Gurucharan Nayak narrowly escaped Maoist attack in West Singhbhum district on December 4, but two of his bodyguards Shankar Nayak and Thakur Hembrom lost their life after Maoists slit their throat. The incident took place at a public function West Singhbhum district in Jharkhand.

