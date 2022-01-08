Assembly elections 2022: EC announces dates for polls in 5 states, to be held in 7 phases; check schedule here

The Election Commission on Saturday announced the elections for the upcoming assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur.

Assembly elections in all five states will be completed in total seven phases.

Schedule is as follows:

Uttar Pradesh will go to poll in 7 phases from 10th Feb to 7th March, while Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa to vote on 14th February and Manipur to vote on 27th Feb and 3 March.

The counting of votes will be done on 10th March.

Highlights of the press conference:

Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes into effect immediately from announcement of the schedules. Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for ensuring the effective implementation of the MCC guidelines. Any violation of these guidelines will be strictly dealt with: CEC

All election officials and employees will be considered as frontline workers and all eligible officers will be vaccinated with 'precautionary dose': CEC Sushil Chandra

It is mandatory for political parties to upload on their website detailed information regarding individuals with pending criminal cases selected as poll candidates. They will also have to give a reason to select the candidate: CEC Sushil Chandra.

EVMs and VVPATs will be utilized in all the polling stations. Election Commission has already made arrangments to ensure an adequate number of EVMs and VVPATs for the smooth conduct of elections: CEC Sushil Chandra in Delhi

Senior citizens above 80 years of age, persons with disabilities & COVID19 patients can vote by postal ballot: CEC Sushil Chandra on 5 States polls

ECI has mandated that at least one polling station managed exclusively by women shall be set up in every Assembly constituency. Our officers have identified much more than that. There're 690 Assembly seats but we are setting up 1620 such polling booths: CEC Sushil Chandra

A total of 18.34 crore electors including service voters will take part in this election out of which 8.55 crore are women electors: CEC Sushil Chandra on 5 States polls

24.9 lakh first-time electors are registered in the 5 States including Uttar Pradesh: CEC Sushil Chandra

Our cVIGIL application should be used by voters to report any incident of violation of the Model Code of Conduct, distribution of money & freebies. Within 100 minutes of complaint, ECI officials will reach the place of offence: CEC Sushil Chandra

While the term of the current Uttar Pradesh assembly is ending in May, those of the other four assemblies are ending on different dates in March.

Out of these 5 poll-bound states, the BJP is in power in 4 states including Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

Leaders from all the political parties are campaigning aggressively for months to register their win in the upcoming polls.

