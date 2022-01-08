e-Paper Get App

3 members of Punjab CM family test positive for COVID-19
Updated on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 04:28 PM IST

EC announces polls for 5 states: No physical rallies allowed till January 15 in wake of Covid-related concerns; review to be done at appropriate time

FPJ Web Desk
The Election Commission on Saturday announced the elections for the upcoming assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur.

However, CEC Sushil Chandra noted that No political rally, no roadshow, no physical rallies will be allowed till January 15 in the wake of the COVID-19 surge.

During the announcement, CEC Sushil Chandra read a couplet while announcing the measures to be taken by ECI for the conduct of safe elections, "Yakeen ho to koi raasta nikalta hai, hawa ki oat bhi lekar chirag jalta hai."

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 04:28 PM IST
