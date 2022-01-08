EC announces polls for 5 states: No physical rallies allowed till January 15 in wake of Covid-related concerns; review to be done at appropriate time

The Election Commission on Saturday announced the elections for the upcoming assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur.

However, CEC Sushil Chandra noted that No political rally, no roadshow, no physical rallies will be allowed till January 15 in the wake of the COVID-19 surge.

During the announcement, CEC Sushil Chandra read a couplet while announcing the measures to be taken by ECI for the conduct of safe elections, "Yakeen ho to koi raasta nikalta hai, hawa ki oat bhi lekar chirag jalta hai."

#WATCH Live: Election Commission of India announces Assembly polls schedule for Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand & Uttar Pradesh https://t.co/c9oDf6AdJd — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2022

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 04:28 PM IST