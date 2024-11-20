Jharkhand Elections 2024: 13 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded In 38 Assembly Seats In 2nd Phase Of Polling By 9 AM

Voters showing their inked fingers | ECI

Ranchi: Nearly 13 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 9 AM on Wednesday in 38 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand where voting is underway in the second and final phase, officials said.

Polling began at 7 AM in 14,218 booths across 12 districts and will continue till 5 PM. However, polling in 31 booths will end at 4 PM though people standing in the queue at that time will be able to exercise their franchise, the officials said.

JMM-Led INDIA Bloc Seeks To Retain Power

The ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc is seeking to retain power riding on its welfare schemes, while the BJP-headed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is trying to wrest it.

"A voter turnout of 12.71 per cent was recorded in the first two hours of polling. Voting has been peaceful," an Election Commission official said.

A total of 1.23 crore voters, including 60.79 lakh women and 147 third-gender electors, are eligible to exercise their franchise on Wednesday, another official said.

Altogether 528 candidates, including Chief Minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren and Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri of the BJP, are trying their luck in the second phase of the elections.

Tweet Of PM Modi

Taking to X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Today is the second and last phase of the great festival of democracy in Jharkhand. I urge all voters to participate in it enthusiastically and create a new record of voting. On this occasion, I especially congratulate all my young friends who are going to vote for the first time. Your every vote is the strength of the state." The CM also said the second phase of polling would "play an important role in the creation of golden Jharkhand".

झारखंड में आज लोकतंत्र के महापर्व का दूसरा और आखिरी चरण है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे इसमें बढ़-चढ़कर भागीदारी करें और वोटिंग का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाएं। इस अवसर पर पहली बार वोट डालने जा रहे अपने सभी युवा साथियों का मैं विशेष अभिनंदन करता हूं। आपका एक-एक मत राज्य की ताकत है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2024

"To save Jharkhand from breaking up, we have to unite and vote in large numbers. Today again, voters have to exercise their franchise with the same enthusiasm and zeal," he wrote on X.

Tweet Of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

"Today the second and final phase of the great festival of democracy is being organised in Jharkhand. Today voting is being held in 38 assembly seats...In the first phase of voting, people of 43 assembly constituencies exercised their franchise with enthusiasm. All sections voted for their rights and a strong Jharkhand. Those who were conspiring against Jharkhand were given a befitting reply," Soren said on the microblogging site.

सभी को जोहार,



आज झारखण्ड में लोकतंत्र के महापर्व के दूसरे और अंतिम चरण का आयोजन हो रहा है। आज झारखण्ड विधानसभा चुनाव के दूसरे चरण में 38 विधानसभा सीटों पर मतदान हो रहा है।



पहले चरण के मतदान में 43 विधानसभा की जनता ने उत्साह के साथ अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। सभी वर्गों ने… pic.twitter.com/aLJutZrs5o — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) November 20, 2024

Urging people to vote, he said, "On this important occasion, an appeal is made to all of you to reach your booth centres in large numbers and exercise your right to vote and inspire everyone else too. Many best wishes and greetings to all the voters, polling officials, and soldiers of JMM and INDIA alliance who are participating in the voting today." Eighteen of the 38 constituencies are in the Santhal Pargana region comprising six districts - Godda, Deoghar, Dumka, Jamtara, Sahibganj and Pakur.

The remaining 18 seats are in the North Chotanagpur division and two in South Chotanagpur.

Of the total 14,218 polling stations, the responsibility of the entire voting process at 239 is in the hands of women and 22 are manned by persons with disabilities (PwDs), Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar said.

The first phase of elections was held on November 13, and the counting of votes will take place on November 23.

