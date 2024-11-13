 Jharkhand Election 2024: Former Indian Skipper MS Dhoni And His Wife Sakshi Cast Vote In Ranchi; Video
Jharkhand Election 2024: Former Indian Skipper MS Dhoni And His Wife Sakshi Cast Vote In Ranchi; Video

Fans blocked the booth to catch a glimpse of their favourite cricketer.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 03:19 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Former India skipper MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi on Wednesday arrived at a polling booth in Ranchi to cast a vote for the Jharkhand assembly election. In the visuals that have gone viral, fans blocked the booth to catch a glimpse of their favourite cricketer.

Dhoni was appointed as Jharkhand's brand ambassador for the elections with chief electoral officer stating that the commission had taken consent from MSD to use his photo for the assembly elections. Dhoni was roped in to work to increase awareness among voters under the SWEEP (Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation) program.

more to follow...

