Union Home Minister Amit Shah Confident Of BJP's Victory In Maharashtra & Jharkhand Assembly Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | ANI

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, currently on a two-day visit to Gujarat, expressed optimism about the BJP and its allies securing victories in the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Shah addressed an informal gathering organized by the Ghatlodia assembly unit of the ruling BJP on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on Monday evening.

'India To Become World's 3rd Largest Economy By 2027 Under PM Modi's Leadership,' Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Shah emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is poised to become the world's third-largest economy by 2027, rising from its current position as the fifth largest. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other key BJP leaders were also present at the event, which brought together party workers and leaders.

About The Assembly Elections

Maharashtra, where the BJP is part of the ruling coalition, is set to vote in a single phase on November 20. In contrast, Jharkhand, where the BJP serves as the opposition, will conduct the second and final round of polling on the same day. The results for both states will be announced on November 23.

Union Home Minister Highlights Significant Achievements Of The BJP Govt

During his address, Shah highlighted the significant achievements of the BJP government under PM Modi. He mentioned the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the abolition of instant triple talaq, and the ongoing construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. These milestones, Shah noted, have fulfilled longstanding promises of the BJP, reflecting the party's commitment to its vision for a stronger and more unified India.

Shah’s remarks come as the BJP intensifies its campaign efforts in both Maharashtra and Jharkhand, aiming to consolidate its position in these states. His confidence in the party’s performance underscores its strategic focus on delivering results and meeting the expectations of the electorate.