Maharashtra Assembly Elections: 43,020 Voters Removed From Mumbai Electoral Rolls Post-2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Representative Image | File Pic

Mumbai: A total of 43,020 voters have been deleted from the electoral rolls in Mumbai after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Of the total deletions, 26,429 voters were removed from Mumbai City, while 16,591 were from the suburbs. The deletions were carried out under Form 7, which allows voters to apply for removal due to various reasons, including duplication and voter status changes.

This observation comes after the completion of the voter list revision process following the general elections of 2024.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

The Maharashtra Assembly elections will take place on November 20, and votes will be counted on November 23. Meanwhile, the campaign ended on Monday for Maharashtra and the second phase of Jharkhand assembly polls, as well as 15 assembly by-poll seats, with voting due to take place on November 20.

The race for 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra is heating up, with both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) making efforts to win over voters. In Maharashtra, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is trying to retain power, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is hoping for a strong comeback.

The polls are scheduled for November 20, with counting to take place on November 23.

Read Also Maharashtra – The Assembly Elections That Matter The Most

The opposition MVA coalition, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), seeks to reclaim power in the state, challenging the Mahayuti alliance, which includes the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP secured 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, and Congress 44. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, the MVA delivered a strong performance, winning 30 of the 48 seats, while the Mahayuti managed to secure 17.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)