Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BMC Rolls Out Voter-Friendly Measures To Boost Voter Turnout In Mumbai

Following a dip in voter turnout during the previous Lok Sabha elections, the BMC has implemented new measures to improve voter accessibility and participation in the upcoming state assembly elections. These initiatives are aimed at addressing past challenges by making seating arrangements, improved drinking water and toilet facilities, allowing specially-abled voters to access polling centres with ease and increasing the number of polling booths by 218. However, the use of mobile phones has been strictly prohibited at polling stations.

Voting for the state assembly election will be held on November 20. Around 60,000 civic employees and officials, along with 25,696 police personnel, are ready for the big day. In a bid to accelerate the voting process, the BMC has introduced a new arrangement whereby four voters will be allowed to enter a polling booth simultaneously. This election team will begin their duties on Tuesday afternoon. After a slow voting process in the June Lok Sabha elections that impacted voter turnout, the civic body has taken steps to improve the experience. In addition to raising voter awareness, arrangements have been made for voter convenience, including free transportation for specially-abled voters to 1,284 polling centers, a separate QR code for easy access, and a helpline number (1950) for assistance.

While addressing media persons, municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani who is also appointed as the district election officer said, "Following the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BMC has set up a webcasting facility, with control rooms at both the BMC and police headquarters to provide real-time data from all polling centers. In addition, 76 critical polling centers have been identified, of these, 13 centers are located in the island city, while 63 are in the suburbs. These centers were flagged not due to law-and-order concerns, but due to lower voter turnout during the Lok Sabha elections."

Meanwhile, the flying squad assigned to monitor the implementation of the model code of conduct has seized cash worth Rs. 45 crore, along with liquor, drugs, and other valuable items, as well as freebies totaling Rs. 303 crore, all intended to influence voters.

Highlights

Total voters : 1,02,29,708

Male : 54,67,361

Female : 47,61,265

Transgender : 1,082

Overseas : 2,288

Specially abled : 23,927

Over 85 years age : 1,46,859

Service voter : 1,475

Polling booths : 10,117

Critical : 76

Postal : 6,272