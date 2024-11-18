Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai Press Club Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi For 'Slaves Of Their Owners' Remark Against Journalists In Amaravati Rally; Watch Video

The Mumbai Press Club on Monday (November 18) hit out at Congress MP and leader Rahul Gandhi for making "sweeping remarks" against journalists. The Mumbai Press Club's official X (Twitter) handle, in a detailed statement against Rahul Gandhi's comments, stated that "Rahul Gandhi's high-handed attitude toward working journalists is deeply troubling and warrants serious concern." Rahul's rally was held on Saturday, November 16.

What Did Rahul Gandhi Say About Journalists?

Speaking at a recent rally in Amaravati in Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi pointed at the mediapersons covering the rally and said that the journalists "agree that they too are batting for the other side or are theirs" (ye unke hain). Rahul's comments implied that the journalists were against him and were with the BJP.

"When I tell them that the journalists are also theirs (BJP), the journalists also smile back and say that yes that's indeed the case. It's not their fault. I like them. These people have to work, take salary and educate their kids. They have to fill their stomachs. These people are ghulams (they are slaves). They can't help," said Rahul Gandhi.

Mumbai Press Club Hits Back

The Mumbai Press Club took to X and hit out at the Congress leader for his generalised comments.

"While cloaked in concern for the plight of journalists, his comments carried a tone of condescension that warrants closer scrutiny," the Mumbai Press Club stated.

Read The Full Statement By Mumbai Press Club And Watch Video Below

A detailed clip from the rally showed Rahul accusing mediapersons of speaking against him from the very day he started speaking on the Bhatta-Parsaul issue and land acquisition row back in 2011. The Bhatta Parsaul issue is related to row over land acquisition in Uttar Pradesh's Bhatta Parsaul.

"If Mr. Gandhi truly wishes to address the plight of journalists, perhaps he should redirect his critique toward the media owners and the structural issues within the industry. The ever-present threat of dismissal, combined with an oversupply of unemployed and underemployed journalists, makes it unrealistic to expect working journalists to rebel against the system at great personal risk," the detailed statement mentioned," the Mumbai Press Club said in its statement.