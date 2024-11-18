Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP's Spokesperson Sambit Patra Calls Rahul Gandhi 'Chhota Popat' Over 'Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai' Jibe; VIDEO

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra | ANI

New Delhi, Nov 18: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday launched a fierce counter to Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi’s volley of charges, hours after he addressed a press conference in the poll-bound Maharashtra and attacked MahaYuti government as well as BJP-ruled Centre.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra lashed out at the Congress MP for a holding a ‘low-level’ press conference and said that such tactics and 'drama-filled' outpouring doesn’t behove a leader holding top constitutional position.

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP leader Sambit Patra says, "...The press conference done by the Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi was of a very low level. It does not suit the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi to bring a 'tijori' and do drama around it...'Chota popat ne kiya hai… pic.twitter.com/HzkdgIIw2h — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2024

“Rahul Gandhi gets umpteen opportunity to hold press conference but he always fails to yield anything substantial, rather people get an opportunity to laugh and chuckle over his bloopers,” Patra told scribes.

He also countered Cong’s ‘safe’ attack and said that the party’s character and penchant led to its wrong understanding of ‘ek hai toh safe hain’ slogan. Taking a satirical jibe, he also referred to Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray’s assessment of the Congress leader and dubbed him “Chota Popat”.

VIDEO | Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024: "I was watching an interview of honourable Balasaheb Thackeray, in which, when asked about (Congress leader) Rahul Gandhi, he got upset and told the interviewer to not ask about 'Chhota Popat'..." says BJP MP Sambit Patra… pic.twitter.com/AIuK3CXWgS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 18, 2024

“Balasaheb Thackeray in one of his interviews described him as Chota Popat. Ab yeh har kisi ki jubaan par yahi hoga - Chota Popat karey party chaupat,” he mockingly said.

The BJP spokesperson lambasted the Congress MP for stirring ‘drama’ by showcasing a sample of coffer (safe/tijori) at the presser and said that the party which was caught ‘red handed’ in many corruption scams during its tenure, was resorting to such tactics to mislead the countrymen.

Listing our series of scams, he alleged that the Gandhi family has been leading from the forefront in looting the nation for many decades.

“Both Sonia and Rahul are Accused No 1 and Accused 2 in the National Herald case and are currently on bail. Over the year, the party has facilitated series of scams raging from 2G scam to Dewas-Antrix scam to Coal scam to AgustaWestland chopper scam,” Patra pointed out.

Sambit Patra also lambasted Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for equating BJP with poison in one of his recent public meets and said, “this shows their Emergency style mindset.’

“Because of their emergency mindset, they think of Opposition parties as snakes. We strongly condemn such rhetoric,” Patra said, replying to Kharge’s ‘poisonous’ remarks.

Kharge, in his public rally on Sunday, called BJP and RSS ‘poison’ and said that poisonous snakes must be eliminated.

Replying to Kharge’s abominable remarks, he expanded his ambit of criticism and said, “Priyanka Gandhi seeks support from the banned organizations in elections but party’s central leadership spews venom against nationalist outfits.”

Patra also forecasted a wave of memes on November 23, the day when Assembly election results will be announced for Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

“Much like how chickens lay eggs, Rahul’s blunders will generate wave of memes on Nov 23,” he said while referring to party’s failed jalebi pitch in Haryana and samosa factor in Himachal.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)