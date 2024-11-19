Gujarat: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Highlights 70% Drop In Violence In J&K, North-East & Naxals Areas In Last Decade

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | ANI

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that violence in Jammu and Kashmir, the North East, and Naxal territories has decreased by 70% in the last ten years, and the country's internal security will be strengthened. On Tuesday, Shah spoke at the historic Golden Jubilee edition of the All India Police Science Convention (AIPSC), which was held at Raksha Shakti University in Dehgam, Gujarat.

While addressing a sizable crowd at the All India Police Science Conference at Raksha Shakti University, Amit Shah stated, "We have greatly improved the security situation in the three areas that were considered to be very disturbed over the years - Kashmir, North East, and Naxal."

About Union Home Minister's Visit To Gujarat

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, is on a two-day visit to Gujarat. Amit Shah arrived at Ahmedabad airport on Monday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the historic Golden Jubilee edition of the All India Police Science Convention (AIPSC) at Raksha Shakti University in Dehgam. The Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), in collaboration with the National Defense University (RRU), is holding the 50th All India Police Science Conference (AIPSC) on November 19 and 20, 2024, to commemorate five decades of commitment to advancing Indian policing.

Shah stated that the country's police are joining a network. Internal security in the country will be strengthened. We must fight to ensure the safety of our country's citizens. Internal security must be strengthened urgently. By 2028, we will have become the world's third largest economy by modernizing the police force. The country is advancing in all areas. We have ranked the country's economy fifth out of eleven. The criminal justice system has altered.

"In the field of narcotics, approximately 5,45,000 kg of drugs with a market value of 35,000 crore have been seized over the last decade." This figure is six times higher than the previous ten years. It does not imply that demand has increased, but we conducted the confiscation in a systematic manner, so there has been success," Shah explained.

About Philavista-2024

The district level "Philavista-2024" was held at the Dandi Kuntir Mahatma Mandir. It was opened by Amit Shah at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended as a special guest on this event.

People will learn interesting facts about special and rare stamps at this display. The exhibition will be open to the general public for two days, November 19 and 20, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. This exhibition will provide philately enthusiasts with a one-of-a-kind opportunity to add rare and appealing stamps to their collection.