Jharkhand: 10 Armed Robbers Attack, Assault & Loot Passengers Onboard Sambalpur-Jammu Tawi Express

Palamu, September 24: A group of nearly a dozen armed men, with their faces covered, raided a sleeper coach of Sambalpur-Jammu Tawi Express between Latehar and Barwadih stations in Jharkhand on Saturday night. They fired shots, assaulted passengers and later decamped with cash, ornaments, and other valuable items, the government railway police said.

The robbers attacked the Jammu-bound Sambalpur-Jammu Tawi Express

According to officials, the robbers attacked the Jammu-bound Sambalpur-Jammu Tawi Express (Train No.18309) at around 11.22 pm after it departed from Latehar station. Officials further said that the robbers boarded the train from Latehar.

At least 10 unidentified men stormed inside the S9 coach

The train had departed from Latehar at around 11.22 pm and had started running towards its next stop. "At least 10 unidentified men stormed inside the S9 coach of Jammu Tawi Express between Latehar and Barwadih stations under the jurisdictions of East Central Railway and started robbing passengers," officials said.

The robbers attacked passengers and also fired shots

They said that the robbers attacked passengers and also fired shots in the air to scare them, and later decamped with cash and other valuables items after pulling the chain.

5 to 6 passengers were injured in the assault

"5 to 6 passengers were injured in the assault and were later treated at Daltonganj station. Palamu district administration called a team of doctors and the injured were treated on the train," officials said. More details awaited.

