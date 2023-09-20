On Camera: Robbers Steal Chocolates, Perfumes & Face Wash After Not Finding Enough Cash At Amritsar Store; Video Viral

Robbers Steal Chocolates, Perfumes & Face Wash | Twitter

Amritsar: In a shocking incident, three armed robbers barged into a medical store and robbed at gunpoint in Punjab's Amritsar. The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera installed inside the medical store. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that three armed youths barged into the store and and robbed the store at gunpoint.

The incident occurred at a medical store in Amritsar

The incident occurred at a medical store in Amritsar. It can be seen in the video that the three youths with their faces covered with masks barged into the store and flashed their guns at the employees working at the store. There were two people present inside the store during the time of robbery. They were panicked on seeing the robbers and remained behind the counter. The robbers asked the persons present at the store to give whatever cash they had in the cash counter.

There was not enough cash

One of the robbers crossed the counter and went inside the cash counter to loot cash. There was not enough cash present inside the store when the robbers attacked the store. After getting disappointed, the robbers decided to rob the valuables at the store. They started to collect chocolates, perfumes, face wash and shampoos. They looted these valuables and fled the store. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the store.

The CCTV footage of the robbery is going viral

There is no report of any official complaint in connection with the matter. The CCTV footage of the robbery is going viral on social media. Punjab has been reeling through such crimes relating to robbery in broad daylight. The government need to take necessary action to stop such incidents of robbery. The culprit involved in such crimes should be punished severely to curb such incidents.

