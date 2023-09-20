Bengaluru Crime: Miscreants Pose As RSS Activists To Rob Beef In Audugodi; 4 Arrested

Miscreants Pose As RSS Activists To Rob Beef | File photo

Bengaluru, September 20: Karnataka police have arrested four persons in connection with robbing beef and kidnapping by claiming themselves to be activists of RSS, police said on Wednesday. A case was lodged in this regard with Audugodi police station in Bengaluru. The police have arrested beef seller Mohammad and his three associates in this connection.

Javed was transporting beef from Ramanagara to Tilaknagar in Bengaluru

According to police, the incident took place on September 10. One Javed was transporting beef from Ramanagara to Tilaknagar in Bengaluru. Javed was supposed to deliver beef to various shops including the one run by the accused Mohammad.

The accused kidnapped Javed along with the vehicle

Three associates of Mohammad had waylaid the vehicle near Mico Layout signal in Bengaluru, claiming themselves as RSS activists. The accused had kidnapped Javed along with the vehicle.

They demanded Rs 1 lakh for the release of Javed

They demanded Rs 1 lakh for the release of Javed and later took Rs 10,000 and released him. The accused told Javed to collect the vehicle from a different spot. Though the vehicle was found, the beef had disappeared.

The Audugodi police tracked down the accused

Javed had lodged a police complaint in this regard. The Audugodi police, who took up the investigation, tracked down the accused and cracked the case. During the police grilling, the accused had revealed that they had carried out the crime as per the instructions of Mohammad. Further investigation is underway.

Read Also Nashik: Mumbai Man Killed By Cow Vigilantes On Suspicion Of Transporting Beef

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)