Nashik: Mumbai Man Killed By Cow Vigilantes On Suspicion Of Transporting Beef

A 32-year-old man named Afan Ansari died after he was beaten up by a mob of cow vigilantes on Saturday night in Maharashtra's Nashik district. The victim Ansari was with another person when he was travelling and the person with him was also thrashed by the cow vigilantes. The deceased Afan Ansari was from Mumbai's Kurla locality and his dead body was brought to his home in Kurla, amid anger in the locals, according to a report.

Video showed men beaten up and bleeding

A clip doing rounds of the incident was shared on Twitter by several users who expressed shock and disgust over the incident. Visuals shared shows a car damaged and two youth bleeding lying on the road.

Injured taken to hospital, 1 died

According to details available, both the men were admitted to a hospital for treatment after they were badly beaten up by the self-styled cow vigilantes. However, Afan Ansari died while undergoing treatment whereas the other person is under medical care. It is not clear if both the men were carying cattle meat in their car, as accused by the mob. The meat found in the car has been sent to the forensic lab, said report.

The police has registered a case and is investigating the matter. As of now, 11 people have been arrested in the matter, according to media reports. This incident comes days after another such incident had occured on June 8, close to the spot of the current incident.