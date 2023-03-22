 Now, meat can’t be sold in open in Indore city
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 12:29 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Mayor-in-Council (MiC) on Tuesday asked civic body officials to ensure that meat is not sold in the open within the municipal limits.

MiC meeting chaired by mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav discussed the issue on Tuesday.

The MiC member agreed that meat should not be allowed to be sold in the open and directed officials to ensure compliance by the meat sellers.

The upcoming budget was also discussed during the meeting wherein it was decided that a committee would be formed for inviting suggestions.

The budget of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) for financial year 2023-24 would be around Rs 7,400 crore, sources in the IMC said.

The budget is likely to be tabled in IMC’s council meeting in April.

In the meeting, approval was given to shift the water supply line coming in the way of the alignment work of the proposed flyover at Khajrana Square.

Besides, approval was given to select a place for a BSF Square and name the square in front of Agriculture College after agricultural scientist late Dr Subhash Chandra Vyas.

Along with this, instructions were also given to the officers concerned to put naming boards at the intersections of the city.  

