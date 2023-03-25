Panvel: Police seize 2500 kg beef worth ₹6.35 lakh on Mumbai-Pune expressway

Representative image

The Panvel Taluka police seized a pickup and around 2500 kg of beef worth ₹6.35 lakh on the Mumbai-Pune expressway early this week. The driver and his accomplice managed to flee.

The complainant, Kiran Kadam, a police constable attached to the New Panvel traffic unit received information from a journalist that red colour water was dripping from a vehicle that was parked near Bhatan Tunnel on the Mumbai lane along the Mumbai-Pune highway on Wednesday morning.

Vehicle was moving toward Mumbai

Kadam along with the journalist rushed to the site. However, by the time they reached, a white colour pick-up van was moving toward Mumbai. They followed the pick-up van and asked the driver to stop the vehicle.

They stopped the vehicle and got down. When Kadam asked for license, the driver failed to show it. They gave vague answers when they were asked what they were carrying.

Read Also People feasting on Chinkara meat in Jodhpur; sparks protest among the wildlife activists

Blood dripping out of the vehicle

A strong smell was coming out from the vehicle and red colour water was dripping from the vehicle. The driver said that they were carrying sacks of husk. However, Kadam checked the vehicle, he found there was animal meat inside the vehicle. Kadam informed the police control room.

Meanwhile, both the driver and his accomplice aged around 25 to 30 years pushed the cop and then managed to flee from a nearby bush.

2500kgs of beef seized

The police seized the vehicle along with the beef. According to police, they were carrying around 2500 kg of beef worth ₹6.35 lakh and the cost of the vehicle was around 3 lakh.

A case was registered against both of them under sections 429 and 34 of IPC and 5C and 9A of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act 1976.