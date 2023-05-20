Navi Mumbai News: 24-year-old held for stealing cattle, selling in slaughterhouse | Pixabay

Navi Mumbai Crime Branch's unit 3 arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly stealing cows and selling them at a slaughter-house. The police claimed to have solved at least three cases of cattle theft.

The arrested accused was identified as Noor Mohammad Isaak Katchi alias Papa a resident of the Al Marwa Building at Katchi Mohalla in Panvel. He used to steal cows from cattle sheds in Navi Mumbai.

Read Also 3 People Beaten To Death By Locals On Suspicion Of Cattle Theft In Bihar’s Chhapra

Cops probe after cattle theft increaes

According to police, there was an increase in cases of cow theft in Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate. While cases were registered in respective police stations, unit three of the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch started a parallel investigation. Under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Vishwanath Kolekar, Police Sub-Inspector Sushil Balkrishna nabbed Noor.

During interrogation, he confessed to the crimes. The accused has been handed over to Panvel Taluka Police for further investigation.