JeM terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Kulgam: Police | ANI

A member of the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) has been killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said on Tuesday.

"The terrorist has been identified as Abu Huraira, resident of Pakistan. He was a category A terrorist. He was terrorizing locals, coercing them, and trying to garner support for ramping up recruitment in the area which is very low in South Kashmir," Brig AS Pundir, Commander 2 sector RR informed.

The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in Kulgam's Ahwatoo area following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the ultras opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir Vijay Kumar said two JeM ultras were trapped in the cordoned area.

"Two local #terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit JeM trapped in the ongoing #encounter. Both the trapped terrorists are involved in several terror crime cases," Kumar said in a tweet.

A police spokesperson said one of the two ultras was shot dead while the operation was still in progress.

(With agency inputs)