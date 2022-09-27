Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees just 14 cases COVID-19 on September 26, active cases now under 200 | Photo: BL Soni

Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) saw 14 new cases of Covid on September 26. So far, there has been a decreasing trend of new cases of Covid in September. The number of active cases has also come down to 164 from 910 last month.

Meanwhile, 14 patients were discharged on September 26.

At present, 117 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city.

On September 26, the civic body conducted 1644 RT PCR tests and 1895 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 16,41,257 RT PCR and 23,77,949 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.