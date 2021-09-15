JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Result; Check category- wise cut offs here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main results 2021 on Wednesday.
A total of 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile in the JEE-Main exam this year while 18 candidates have shared the top rank.
The category-wise cut-offs for appearing for JEE Advanced have also been announced by the National Testing Agency.
The Cut offs for this year are as follows
General: 87.8992241 %
OBC-NCL: 68.0234447 %
SC: 46.8825338 %
ST: 34.6728999 %
GEN-EWS: 66.2214845 %
PwD: 0.0096375 %
This year the cut offs have decreased in comparison to last year. The cut- off for the general category last year was 90.3765335 %.
Steps to check JEE Main 2021 results:
Step 1: Visit JEE Main’s official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for JEE Main 2021 Session 4 results.
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.
Step 4: Enter your registration number and other credentials.
Step 5: JEE Main 2021 Session 4 result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) comprises of two papers. Starting this year, Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main was conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first phase was held in February and the second in March.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)