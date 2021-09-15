JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Result; Check category- wise cut offs here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main results 2021 on Wednesday.

A total of 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile in the JEE-Main exam this year while 18 candidates have shared the top rank.

The category-wise cut-offs for appearing for JEE Advanced have also been announced by the National Testing Agency.

The Cut offs for this year are as follows

General: 87.8992241 %

OBC-NCL: 68.0234447 %

SC: 46.8825338 %

ST: 34.6728999 %

GEN-EWS: 66.2214845 %

PwD: 0.0096375 %

This year the cut offs have decreased in comparison to last year. The cut- off for the general category last year was 90.3765335 %.

Steps to check JEE Main 2021 results:

Step 1: Visit JEE Main’s official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for JEE Main 2021 Session 4 results.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your registration number and other credentials.

Step 5: JEE Main 2021 Session 4 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) comprises of two papers. Starting this year, Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main was conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first phase was held in February and the second in March.

