JEE Main 2021 Session 4 result declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in; 44 candidates score 100 percentile, 18 share top rank - Check details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main results 2021 on Wednesday.

A total of 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile in the JEE-Main exam this year while 18 candidates have shared the top rank.

The official statement stated, "44 candidates get 100 percentile, and 18 candidates are on Rank 1." A total of 9,34,602 candidates appeared for the examination. National Testing Agency (NTA) released the JEE results on the official website.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) comprises of two papers. Starting this year, Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main was conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first phase was held in February and the second in March.

The next phases were scheduled for April and May but those were postponed in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that raged through the country affecting lakhs.

The third edition was held from July 20-25 while the fourth edition was conducted from August 26 to September 2.

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced, will be conducted on October 3, 2021, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan had announced on July 27 this year. It will propel the admission for B Tech and Undergraduate (UG) engineering programmes in all IITs in the country.

The ranks of the candidates have been released taking into consideration the best of the four NTA scores in accordance with the policy already made.

The examination was conducted in 13 languages -- English, Hindi, Gujarati , Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

The 'Paper 1' is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.

JEE Main Results 2021: List of Rank 1 Holders

The first rank holders included Gaurab Das (Karnataka), Vaibhav Vishal (Bihar), Duggineni Venkata Paneesh (Andhra Pradesh), Siddhant Mukherjee, Anshul Verma and Mridul Agarwal (Rajasthan), Ruchir Bansal and Kavya Chopra (Delhi), Amaiya Singhal and Pal Agarwal (Uttar Pradesh), , Komma Sharanya and Joysula Venkata Aditya (Telangana), Pasala Veera Siva, Karnam Lokesh and Kanchanapalli Rahul Naidu, (Andhra Pradesh), Pulkit Goyal (Punjab) and Guramrit Singh (Chandigarh).

Steps to check JEE Main 2021 results:

Step 1: Visit JEE Main’s official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for JEE Main 2021 Session 4 results.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your registration number and other credentials.

Step 5: JEE Main 2021 Session 4 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

