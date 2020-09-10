JEE Main 2020: NTA to release result on jeemain.nta.nic.in soon; click here to know more about counselling process

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the JEE Main Result 2020 soon.
Earlier, the Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', had tweeted that NTA JEE Main result will be out soon.
As per the report by the Indian Express, the result is expected by September 11.
Once declared, the students will be able to check their results at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The registration process for JEE (Advanced) 2020
According to the information on jeeadv.ac.in, JEE Main 2020 result will be announced tentatively on September 11. Followed by it, On September 12, JEE Advanced 2020 registration will begin.
The top 2,50,000 candidates who want to take admission into Indian Institutes of Technologies (IITs) will have to sit for JEE Advanced 2020.
JEE (Advanced) 2020 registration for foreign nationals who have studied (are studying) abroad at 10+2 level or equivalent is now open. To register click here.
Counselling Process:
After the announcement of, JEE Main result, the conducting body of JEE Main 2020 counselling - the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will start the counselling process for IITs. The process will be online and students will have to register on JoSAA's official website.
JEE ADV (2020) results will be declared on Monday, October 05, 2020 10:00 IST.
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is going to start the registrations for counselling process tentatively on October 6.
The step-wise process for JoSAA 2020 counselling is as follows:
Registration for JoSAA Counselling 2020
Choice filling and locking of choices
Mock seat allotment
Announcement of seat allotment result
Payment of seat acceptance fees
Reporting of candidates at reporting centres
Confirmation of admission by the allotted institute
All the candidates who appeared for JEE (Main) 2020 / JEE (Advanced) 2020 should take note of the following important points:
Registration:
All candidates who have appeared in JEE (Main) 2019 are eligible to register for seat allocation in NIT+ system (except IITs).
All candidates who have declared qualified in JEE (Adv) 2020 are eligible to register for seat allocation in all participating Institutes.
Choice filling and locking of choices:
Candidates may fill-in their choices of Institutes and branches in decreasing order of their preference. Candidates are strongly urged to fill-in as many choices of their interest as possible.
Candidates MUST “lock” their choices. For candidates who do NOT lock their choices, their last saved choices will be locked automatically when the time-window for filling-in of choices closes.
Number of rounds and seat allocation:
JoSAA will conduct seven rounds that is 1st through 7th rounds of seat allocation for academic programs offered by Institutes under JoSAA 2020.
Students will be allocated seats based on the availability of seats, preference and merit of the candidates.
Seat acceptance fees:
Candidates allotted a seat must pay the seat acceptance fee (through SBI e-Challan/SBI NetBanking/SBI debit cards) and get the documents verified at any reporting centre (josaa.nic.in) for provisional seat acceptance.
Participation in subsequent rounds:
A candidate is required to fill option for ‘freeze’, ‘slide’ or ‘float’ the choice of the academic program.
Reporting:
If in a subsequent round, a candidate’s allotment from NIT+ system changes to an IIT, the candidate MUST report ONCE AGAIN at an IIT reporting centre, similarly if a candidate’s allotment from IIT changes to a NIT+ system, the candidate MUST report ONCE AGAIN at any NIT+ reporting centre, failure to do so will result in forfeiture of seats allocated in both NIT+ system and IIT.
Document Verification and fees payment
Document verification is considered as the last step of the admission process after which, further formalities regarding JEE admission are done.
Withdraw option:
A candidate, who has already accepted a seat, can withdraw the seat by reporting at a reporting centre up to the sixth round of seat allocation.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)