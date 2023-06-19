JEE Advanced Results: Kota Institutions Earn 50 Of Top 100 Spots

Representative Image | FPJ

The results of the JEE-Advanced test for 2023 were announced earlier in the day, and Kota coaching institutes claimed on Sunday that 50 of their students had placed in the top 100 all-India rankings (AIR). According to Allen Career Institute director Rajesh Maheshwari, four students from their institute have secured different positions in the top 10, with the best being Raghav Goyal (AIR 4), Prabhav Khandelwal (AIR 6), Malay Kedia (AIR 8) and Nagireddy Balaaji (AIR 9). He added that 19 of the institute's pupils are in the top 50.

Read Also Raj HC acts on the rise in suicides in Kota coaching institutes

Students receive best education possible

Mayank Soni holds the 26th position, according to Motion Education Pvt Ltd, which claims nine of its pupils are among the top 100. Nitin Vijay, the institute's founder and CEO, said in a Times Of India report that the fantastic results always drive them to upgrade their courses and give the youngsters the best education possible.

Eight of Resonance Eduventures Ltd's pupils achieved rankings in the top 50 and fifteen in the top 100, according to the company. Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary secured AIR 7, while Deshank Pratap Singh got AIR 22 with AIR 1 in the SC category, said RK Verma, the institute's founder.

Approximately 35% of Vibrant Academy's pupils were chosen for JEE-Advanced 2023, according to Mahendra Singh Chauhan. Tejas Joshi, a student at Bansal Classes, received an AIR score of 747. Others who 'cracked the exam with flying colours' included Ayush Raj, Akshat Bhuthara, Himanshu Jain, and Tejas Dark, according to managing director Sameer Bansal.