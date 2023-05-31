Raj HC acts on the rise in suicides in Kota coaching institutes | Representative Image

The Rajasthan High Court has requested the Attorney General (AG), Nyaya Mitra, and the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to provide recommendations on how to prevent student suicides in coaching facilities throughout the state, particularly in the Kota and Sikar regions in Rajasthan.

Previously, a complainant named Advocate Gopal Kalla had also submitted a request to the commission. He demanded that detailed reports of actions taken and the research findings on these fatalities be presented.



The court, on Tuesday, also directed that after investigations into the incident, recommendations also be provided on how to develop an effective psychological counselling system to address the situation.

During the hearing, the AG stated that counsellors were appointed on an institutional basis and that the Monitoring Committee had access to the information they received in this regard. Regarding this, the court stated that it could be made more effective by utilising the services of an organisation such as the Mental Health Foundation.



According to the court, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' findings had been previously presented. In addition, the state government constructed a regulatory framework that the committee oversees, and the court has issued numerous guidelines on a regular basis.

The NCPCR advocate emphasised the importance of focusing on psychological counselling for children. In such a scenario, the AG, Nyaya Mitra, and NCPCR should provide their recommendations for establishing a successful psychological counselling system.



Chief Medical and Health Officer (CHMO) Jagdish Soni acknowledged receiving this directive and told The Free Press Journal, "Our team provides continuous counselling to these coaching institutes, and we are conducting research to delve deeper into the matter."



The next court hearing is scheduled for July 20.