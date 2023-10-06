JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal Abuses Journalists When Questioned About Waving Gun: 'Are You All My Father?' |

Bihar: In a shocking incident that took place at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (JLNMCH) in Bihar's Bhagalpur, JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal grabbed headlines for brandishing a pistol during his recent visit. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday evening (Oct 3), created widespread outrage and raised concerns about the safety of the public.

MLA Defends Pistol Display

During a recent media interaction on Friday, MLA Gopal Mandal showed no remorse for his actions. When confronted by journalists, he confirmed that he was still carrying the gun and questioned the reporters' professionalism.

He defended his actions, stating that he had simply misplaced his belt, causing the pistol to slip into view that day. Mandal's response to the media was laced with arrogance and defiance, leaving many shocked by his audacity.

"I still have the pistol with me. What do u want to say? Had missed my belt and kept it in my waist but it slipped. Are you guys journalists? Yes, I will wave the pistol. Are you guys my father? Go away," said MLA Gopal Mandal further abusing the media.

Justification for Carrying Firearms

Mandal attempted to justify his actions by referencing past threats from criminals and current political adversaries. He claimed that his community, with a significant voter base, supported him fervently. According to him, his rivals were threatened by his growing popularity, especially in light of his aspirations to become a Member of Parliament (MP) in the upcoming elections.

He declared his intention to use the revolver for self-defense, warning that he would not hesitate to shoot anyone who posed a threat, be it at the hospital or elsewhere.

Granddaughter's Medical Visit

Amidst the controversy, Mandal revealed that he had accompanied his granddaughter for a CT scan at the hospital. After the procedure, he stated that the report was normal, seemingly unaffected by the chaos he had caused. He maintained that carrying a pistol was not just a security measure but also his signature style, appreciated by his supporters.