WATCH: JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal Flaunts Revolver In Bihar Hospital, Says 'It's My Style' When Questioned

e-Paper Get App
IANSUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 03:35 PM IST
article-image

JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal caused a stir in the Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and hospital (JLNMCH) in Bihar's Bhagalpur when he arrived there with a revolver in his hand, and claimed it was his style.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening.

He came to the hospital with his granddaughter for a CT Scan. When someone questioned him about the firearm, he said: “It is a thing that needs to be held in hand and not on the hip. (Hath Me Lekar Nahi Chalege to Kya Kamar Me Rakhege).”

“In the past, criminals were after me and hence I was carrying firearms. Now, political persons are after me. They know that I will become an MP in the next election and hence they are after me. I am holding a revolver in hand in self defence. If any one dares anything against me here or anywhere, I will shoot him. Our community has the highest number of voters who vote for me and they will make me MP,” Mandal said while referring to the caste-based survey report where the populations of his caste are the highest in the region.

After the CT scan of his granddaughter, he said that the report was normal. He also said that holding a revolver in his stand is his style and his supporters like it.

