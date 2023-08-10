'50 Saal Ki Boodhi Ko Kya Flying Kiss Denge': Bihar Congress MLA Defends Rahul Gandhi

Bihar Congress MLA Neetu Singh on Thursday defended fellow party leader Rahul Gandhi in the flying kiss row and hit back at BJP MP Smriti Irani after she raised objection to the incident in the Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi's alleged flying kiss in the Parliament on Wednesday caused an uproar in the lower House with over 20 female MPs signing a letter and sending it to Speaker Om Birla, demanding action against the Congress MP from Wayanad.

Irani herself calling him misogynist and saying the House had never witnessed such an “indecent act”.

"Rahul Gandhi ji has no dearth of girls. Why would he give flying kiss to a 50-year-old?" Neetu Singh said in Hindi.

In a complaint to the Lok Sabha Speaker, signed by more than 20 women parliamentarians, it was alleged Gandhi behaved in an "indecent manner" which not only "insulted the dignity of women members in the House, but also brought disrepute and lowered the dignity of this august House".

The Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet against the six-time MP on June 15 under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

